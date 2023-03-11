The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat No. 6 ranked Windsor Charter Academy Friday in a 57-49 nail biter to advance to the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A basketball championship.
The Spartans will now face off against No. 1 Faith Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hamilton Gymnasium at University of Denver, after FCA beat No. 4 Highland High School 72-67, earlier on Friday.
“We talked about this last summer, coach Christiansen and I, that we would be here playing Faith Christian,” coach Chris Bainbridge said. “And here we are.”
The Spartans came out strong, really pushing the Firebirds with their full court press, causing several turn overs and rushed shots, dominating 21-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter however, was a different story, as Salida struggled and WCA started to come back. Windsor outscored Salida 21-13 to end the half 34-30.
“We took too many parameter shots before we moved into the paint,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We weren’t ready to get pushed like that.”
Both teams came out strong on defense in the third quarter, and neither team put up any points for the first two minutes, before a back and forth started, with the Firebirds clawing their way up over the Spartans.
The clock read 5:30 into the third when WCA took their first lead 35-34. The Spartans didn’t let the lead change break their spirits, however, and after some clutch free throws by junior Daniel Edgington and sophomore Kason Westphal, Salida retook the lead 41-38 to finish the third quarter, despite being outscored 8-7 by the Firebirds.
The Spartans went on a 6-0 point run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, to go up 47-38, before the Firebirds came back with a 6 point run of their own, to make it 47-44 with about four minutes left in the game.
Another field goal and a big three-point shot by senior Nate Yeakley put the Spartans up 53-47. Windsor, desperate to get the ball back, began fouling Salida. Edgington made some clutch free throws in the last minute to secure the win.
“They were tougher then we thought,” Yeakley said. “They played very physically. We really had to step up.”
Yeakley lead the team with 20 points, while senior Tristan Jackson had 11 and senior Chase Diesslin had 8 points.
Windsor Charter Academy will now face off against Highland at 2 p.m. Saturday for the third place game.
In the girls’s 3A championship picture, No. 5 The Vanguard School and No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian School will face off in the championships at 4 p.m. Saturday. Vanguard beat No. 9 Ellicott 59-36 while CSCS beat No. 7 St. Mary’s 33-29. Ellicott and St. Mary’s will play for third place at noon on Saturday. Both games will be at the Hamilton Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.