Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Roast chicken with mushroom sauce, steamed brown rice, seasoned cauliflower/broccoli mix, apple and pear salad with almonds and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Friday: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, California mixed vegetables, a nectarine and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie and a dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich and seasoned carrots.
Thursday: Nachos and Mexican beans.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Soup and a toasted cheese sandwich.
Wednesday: Sloppy joe.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets and tater tots.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Chicken fajita burrito.
Thursday: Chili dogs and tater tots.
Monday: Unavailable.
