Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Kielbasa, parsley buttered new potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked acorn squash and pineapple and mandarin orange compote.
Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, whipped potatoes, asparagus amandine, pineapple mandarin compote and a banana.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, green beans with mushrooms, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chef’s choice.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice.
Thursday: Chef’s choice.
Monday: Spring break.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pork carnitas.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken and green beans.
Thursday: Meatball submarine sandwich and chips.
Monday: Spring break.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Fajita bowl.
Wednesday: Philly steak sloppy joe.
Thursday: Hot dog and chips.
Monday: Spring break.
