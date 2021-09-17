Colorado Grand cars return to Thonhoff Park

by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Lovers of classic and vintage cars will have the opportunity to feast their eyes at about 11:30 a.m. today at Thonhoff Park when participants in the Colorado Grand make a lunch stop on their way from Grand Junction to Vail.
The Grand is an annual car rally that takes drivers over a 1,000-mile route through Colorado.
Towns that host the group of 136 cars receive donations to various entities in those towns and a scholarship awarded to a local student.
The rally made a lunch stop in Salida during the 2019 Colorado Grand.
Recipients of 2019 donations included Salida Rotary Charitable fund, $10,000; Chaffee County Search and Rescue, $12,000; Salida Senior Citizens, $10,000; and New Caring and Sharing Resource Center, $7,500. Past recipients have included Salida Hospital Foundation and Colorado Farm to Table.
Salida High School graduate Madison Patch was awarded a 2019 Colorado Grand scholarship of $8,500.
Salida Rotary Club will again host the rally for lunch at Thonhoff Park. While drivers and passengers enjoy Salida’s hospitality, car enthusiasts can check out classic, vintage and rare cars from a 1927 Bentley Tourer to a 1969 Mercedes-Benz Roadster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.