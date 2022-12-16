After a week long trial, Brett Boyles was found guilty of second degree murder, first degree assault, using a deadly weapon and second degree assault, in the July 14, 2018, death of Matthew Massaro at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
The verdict was delivered by the five man, seven woman jury at the end of the day Friday, following several hours of deliberation Thursday and a full eight hours Friday.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy told the jury the trial had involved some “serious stuff” and it had been a “hard week for you all.”
He then thanked the jury for their service.
Murphy ordered a pre-sentencing report and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. March 13.
