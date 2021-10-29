In 1972, Gene Cernan was the last man to walk on the moon. Along with his footsteps, he left the initials of his daughter in the lunar dust, an enduring mark of his long history of service.
Now one of the men who knew him best – a decorated combat veteran – will be on the campus of Western Colorado University in Gunnison to introduce a free showing of the film “The Last Man on the Moon,” a press release reported.
The film will be presented from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8 in the University Center Theater as part of the Student Veterans’ Affairs series honoring Veterans Day.
Bookending the film will be Cmdr. Fred Baldwin, a Salida resident. Baldwin was the first naval aviator shot down twice in Vietnam, flew 277 combat missions and was the 43rd aviator to get 1,000 carrier landings – 300 of them at night.
Baldwin first met Cernan when he joined Baldwin’s squad, following the death of former Western student Scott Crismon. Baldwin was recently on campus to visit the Crismon Field Monument, honoring the former student’s sacrifice.
Cernan went on to become an Apollo astronaut and was the most recent one to walk on the moon on Dec. 14, 1972.
The 2014 documentary was made based on Cernan’s book, “Last Man on the Moon,” and details his life and service. The film documents the determination and sacrifices of those involved in the Apollo missions.
Baldwin will introduce the film and take questions following the presentation.
For more information on “The Last Man on the Moon,” visit https://thelastmanonthemoon.com.
