Rama’s Bread, 211 F St. in Salida, will host the first Kurdish Dance Party from 5-7 p.m. May 22.
The evening will feature live music by Ezra and Yousef, clowning by Rama and circus acts by the “amazing Jarvis Brothers,” according to a press release.
The event is a fundraiser for Ulysses Jarvis, a 14-year-old Salida acrobat who has been invited to Washington, D.C., for a leadership conference in July.
All donations from the event will go toward covering the $2,600 cost of the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.