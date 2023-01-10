by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A changing of the guard will take place today at the county commissioners meeting, as P.T. Wood takes over the District 3 seat being vacated by Rusty Granzella.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy will swear in officials elected to office in the November elections, including Wood, at 8:30 a.m. today.
Following the ceremony commissioners will hold their regular meeting.
Among the items on the agenda is the final piece of Module 1 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code update.
Land use code text amendments for the last section on private lands camping will be considered.
Public hearings on the matter were closed Sept. 28.
Commissioners will also consider awarding a bid and approving a contract to L.M. Kersting for an administration office remodel to add two new offices.
Commissioners will also discuss allocation of lodging tax funds.
A reorganization of committee appointments will also be discussed.
Commissioners will consider the annual commissioner review and approval for highway users tax fund changes.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. immediately following the swearing-in ceremony at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The meeting is also available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.