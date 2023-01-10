Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy with a few showers this morning. Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.