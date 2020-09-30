The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced Tuesday that the visitor center interior including public restrooms, some interior exhibits and the Western National Parks Association Park Store will reopen Thursday.
This is part of the National Parks Phase 3 plan for reopening.
Visitors will be allowed to access visitor center public restrooms from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The interior, exhibit space and the park store will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A limited number of visitors will be allowed in the interior space at a time per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and agency guidance.
Visitors should be prepared for a wait time and to follow safety precautions upon entering the public space. The visitor center movie room will remain closed at this time.
Free backcountry permits can be obtained by calling 719-378-6348 between 9 a.m. and noon or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Permits are first-come, first-serve and can not be reserved at this time.
Permits are limited to six people per permit, no more than two vehicles per group.
For more information, visit the park’s backpacking page on the park website, nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/backpacking.htm.
The park will be going to an online backcountry permit reservation system before the end of the year. More details will be announced when the launch date is finalized.
With public health in mind, the following facilities or areas remain closed until further notice: South Ramada group picnic site in the Mosca Creek Picnic Area and Piñon Flats Campground Group Loop.
Great Sand Dunes encourages visitors to purchase digital park entrance passes on recreation.gov at no additional cost. Once purchased, passes for Great Sand Dunes must be printed or saved on your mobile device prior to use.
You may also get entrance passes in person at the park entrance station or at Alamosa Convention and Visitors Bureau. Learn more about fees and passes by logging on to nps.gov/grsa/planyourvisit/fees.htm
Upon re-opening, business practices will continue to be put into place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff when interacting at the entrance station, campground, visitor center and public restroom facilities.
When recreating, we encourage the public to follow local area health orders, practice leave no trace principles, avoid crowding, practice proper hand washing, avoid high-risk outdoor activities and wear cloth face masks in crowded areas, especially in the campground and around the visitor center and restroom facilities.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at nps.gov/grsa, and social media channels.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted at nps.gov/coronavirus.
