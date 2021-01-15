Salida Sunrise Rotary announced the distribution of grants totaling $4,250 to nine non-profit companies in Chaffee County.
Non-profit companies include Baba’s Magic Christmas; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association – Youth Ecological Literacy Program; Friends of Salida Skate Park; Family Youth Initiatives – Chaffee County Mentors; Hospitality House; Ramps and Alleys Skate Club; and Shakespeare in the Park.
Baba’s Magic Christmas provides toys, clothing, food and more to community children and their families who need assistance.
GARNA-YELP program has been adapted to give kids a meaningful experience exploring ecosystems and the outdoors while being mindful of county health guidelines.
Friends of Salida Skate Park received a Salida Sunrise Rotary grant to fund a picnic table for kids and parents to use at the skate park.
FYI – Chaffee County Mentors received a grant so adults and mentees can spend time at Monarch Mountain for a day of connecting with each other while being introduced to the sports of skiing or snowboarding.
Hospitality House helps people who are struggling to find a home or shelter in Chaffee County to find a safe, warm place to sleep.
Ramps and Alleys Skate Club gives kids a chance to build skills and confidence through skating and more. The grant will support arts and grants projects for the club.
Shakespeare in the Park will use their grant money to create an adapted version of this classic Salida Event.
Salida Sunrise Rotary raises funds through events and initiatives to provide grants through its Charitable Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
The fund can also accept donations from anyone through its Colorado Gives page – on coloradogives.org search on Salida Sunrise Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.