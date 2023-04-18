Menus
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, refried beans, crisp salad and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Asian chicken, rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, sugar snap peas and pineapple and oranges.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, mixed vegetable, crisp salad, sliced strawberries and peaches.
Monday: Pigs in a blanket, corn, fresh celery sticks, baby whole carrots and orange slices.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, garlic stick and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Pigs in a blanket and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, refried beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Asian chicken, rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, mixed vegetables, crisp salad and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Pigs in a blanket, corn and fruit and salad bar.
