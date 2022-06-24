Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the annual free Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger on July 4 at Frantz Lake off CR 154 in Salida.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by fishing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Derby winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m., a press release stated.
A hot dog lunch and sodas will be available for contestants and their families afterwards
Prizes will be awarded, including first fish caught, longest fish caught and contestant who traveled the farthest to participate. All contestants will receive a derby souvenir.
Kids should take their own fishing gear, water and sunscreen. Fishing equipment will be provided free to participants who don’t have any.
During the derby, adults accompanying derby contestants will be exempt from the state wildlife area requirement to possess a valid hunting license, fishing license or access pass.
For more information, visit www.collegiatepeakstu.org.
