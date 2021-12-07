Episcopal Church of the Ascension recently donated $4,940 to community outreach in Salida.
A group of parishioners and vestry members determined the church’s donations to the community for 2021. The church group said in a press release that they selected organizations that align with their core values and the words of Jesus Christ.
The church is making these donations:
• $700 for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by the Salida Community Center.
• $700 for the annual Christmas Dinner sponsored by the Salida Community Center.
• $1,000 to The Grainery Ministries’ food bank.
• $500 to Episcopal Migration Ministries.
• $500 to Locally Haiti (formerly the Colorado Haiti Project).
• $500 for Veterans Expeditions, Salida.
• $500 for Chaffee County Hospitality, Salida.
• $500 for Ascension/Little Shepherd Rector’s Discretionary Fund.
• $40 for the Holiday Park Christmas tree fee.
