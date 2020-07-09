The COVID-19 case total for Chaffee County rose to 82 with the inclusion of a staff member and inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Facility Tuesday.
Chaffee County Public Health nurse Emily Anderson stated in a press release this situation at BVCC is currently not considered an outbreak.
However, she stated, there is a potential that the prevalence testing performed Wednesday and today will result in a further increase in Chaffee County’s case count.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment works directly with the Department of Corrections to manage any outbreak or suspected outbreak in a DOC facility.
CDPHE and DOC jointly perform all testing on inmates and staff, as well as contact tracing of positive inmates, Anderson stated.
CCPH will perform contact tracing on any Chaffee County DOC employee.
Out-of-county employees will be managed by the health department in their home county.
CCPH will also be responsible for reporting data from the Department of Corrections to the local community.
Inmates who test positive will be counted in Chaffee County’s positive numbers.
Staff who test positive will be counted as positive numbers in the county that they reside.
“We feel confident in the DOC and CDPHE’s ability to manage any outbreak that may occur within a DOC facility,” said Anderson.
CCPH will focus on contact tracing, exposure notification, and isolation and quarantine guidelines for any DOC employee who resides in Chaffee County.
