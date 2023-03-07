Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, savory black beans with cilantro, whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, Mexicali corn and an orange.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun with onion, ketchup and mustard, split pea soup, creamy coleslaw and a banana.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, cherry tomatoes, baby whole carrots and grapes.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken bowl, biscuit, fresh broccoli florets, fresh cauliflower florets and strawberry banana salad.
Thursday: Meatball sub, garlic broccoli, sugar snap peas and peaches.
Monday: Ravioli in red sauce, crisp salad, green beans and pears.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, hash browns and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Meatball sub, roasted Brussels sprouts and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Chicken teriyaki with rice, steamed broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken bowl, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Meatball sub, garlic broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Ravioli in red sauce, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
