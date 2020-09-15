Robert “Bob” P. Inge, 65 of Cotopaxi, died Sept. 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 2, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to Billie Krausse and Charles Anderson Inge.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University in December 1975 with a degree in social science.
He and Linda Tanner were married on Jan. 2, 1976. Bob apprenticed as a bookbinder, and opened his bookbinding business soon after he was married.
He soon focused on paper conservation, and moved his business and his family, which now included 3 children, to Lake City, in 1984.
Mr. Inge and his wife built a lodging business, Rocky Top Lodge, in Lake City.
In 2013 they moved to Cotopaxi, where he continued his paper conservation business in his newly built “dream shop.” He restored and preserved paper objects from all over the country, predominantly historic Coca-Cola pieces.
Mr. Inge was a deeply committed believer in Jesus Christ, according to his family, having heard the powerful gospel message while at a Young Life ski camp when he was 15.
After giving his life to Christ, he never looked back, even through his 10 year battle with cancer, family said.
Survivors include his wife; daughter Shannon (Phil) Hassey of Rye; sons Tim (Heather) Inge of Salida, Paul (Jill) Inge of Salida; grandchildren Nora Inge, Ivy Inge, Robert Inge, Samuel Inge and Lily Inge; mother of Dallas, Texas; father and step-mother Dominique Inge of Grandbury, Texas; sister Jennifer Inge of Creede; brothers Peyton (Jana) Inge of Argyle, Texas and Anderson Inge of London, England; and seven nieces and nephews with their spouses and children.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Grace Church.
Seating is limited due to COVID-19 and will be by invitation only.
Please contact the church website at gracechurchsalida.com for streaming info and link to the church youtube channel, where service may be watched remotely.
Arrangements were through Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City and Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Donations may be made in memory of Mr. Inge may be made to Grace Church, or to Salida Young Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.