A special session of the Adams State University Board of Trustees resulted in termination of President Cheryl D. Lovell’s contract Friday in Alamosa.
The unanimous vote came after several hours of deliberations during an executive session, according to a press release.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Kent Buchanan will assume duties as acting president effective immediately.
“This was not an easy decision,” Board of Trustees Chair Michele Lueck said. “However, we believe Dr. Buchanan and the entire Executive Council will transition to a new era with grace and skill.”
Lueck appointed Trustees Amanda DeLaRosa and Jennifer Mueller to form a search committee for an interim president.
