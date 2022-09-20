Nova Boller, 99, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born in Buffalo, New York, where she became an accomplished dancer and artist.
She and her husband, Kenneth Boller, moved to Cotopaxi, living there for 35 years before moving to Salida.
Friends and family said she had a quirky sense of humor and will be missed by many.
Mrs. Boller was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her children, Binnie Poser, Toni Yates and Kenneth Boller Jr.; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are with Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.
