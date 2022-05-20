Enrollment is open for Central Colorado Housing’s Manage Your Money workshop, a two-part online workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 and June 9.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
The workshop will cover topics such as understanding your current situation, budgeting, credit and planning for the future. The overall goal of the workshop is to help attendees learn skills for a healthy financial future and have the tools to cope with difficult financial times, a press release stated.
Reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited.
For more information or to make reservations contact Central Colorado Housing at https://cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, laura.yost@uaacog.com or 719-269-7687.
