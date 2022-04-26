Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Barbecue chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Friday: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, California mixed vegetables, a nectarine and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich.
Thursday: Nachos.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki with rice.
Thursday: Hot dog.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Baked potato bar and a pretzel.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich
Monday: Unavailable.
