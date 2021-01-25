Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct winter maintenance operations on U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Work will take place on the west side of the pass.
Motorists will encounter “lengthy delay” that will last for several hours. Allow for extra travel time.
Skiers heading to the Wolf Creek Ski area should plan accordingly.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the chain up station at Treasure Falls, mile post 157.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at the top of the pass near the ski area, mile post 167.
CDOT officials asked motorists to be aware the two-hour delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.