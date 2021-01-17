In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Dr. Marcia Chatelain, acclaimed author and professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, will present an hour-long virtual lecture about “Building Bridges to Common Ground.”
Her talk will be available to Colorado Mountain College students and employees, and to the greater community as well, via Zoom at coloradomtn-edu.zoom.us/j/89421535032 from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18.
Chatelain will address ways that Dr. King’s teachings and accomplishments can help unify during a time of divisiveness and turmoil.
The following day, the public is also invited to listen in on a moderated Zoom panel discussion among faculty, including a student perspective.
The discussion, which will spring forth from Chatelain’s talk, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19. To join via Zoom, go to coloradomtn-edu.zoom.us/j/87687231182.
Both events are free and available to the public. For more information, log on to https://coloradomtn.edu/event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-building-bridges-for-common-ground/.
