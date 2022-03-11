Salida Art Walk is asking artists and venues to register by May 1 for the 29th annual celebration, scheduled for June 23-26.
Fee for artists is $20 and venue fees are $40, a press release stated.
Work can be exhibited at the Paquette Gallery or at businesses willing to showcase works.
Participants are asked to donate a tiny piece of art for the Mini-Masterpiece Auction to benefit Salida Art Walk.
Venues will receive a page on the Art Walk website and a spot on the walking map. All venues must be in the Salida Creative District.
For more information visit https://salidaartwalk.org/. The website has a “sign-up” button at the top of the page for registrations.
