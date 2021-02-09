When Karin Naccarato began clearing out a closet in her childhood home, she pulled out an unprepossessing shoebox and discovered mementoes of the romance that began her parent’s 57-year-long marriage.
Inside the box she found the dried remnants of a corsage of once white flowers, now yellow with age, an empty Champagne bottle and cork, a World War II-era cake topper with a soldier for a groom, a pair of white candles and, most unexpectedly, a 77-year-old slice of slice of wedding cake.
Naccarato’s parents, Florence (Gustafson) and Lloyd Naccarato, met during World War II in Great Falls, Montana.
Both were far from home.
Lloyd was a Chaffee County Native of Italian extraction, the son of Sam and Lydia Naccarato, who was raised on the family ranch in Missouri Park.
He and his sisters Adeline and Betty, along with some cousins attended Pinon Grove School.
He eventually graduated from Salida High School, was drafted in July of 1942 and joined the Army Air Corps.
He was stationed in Great Falls as a crew chief in 1943.
Florence was the daughter of Swedish immigrants Karl and Erna Gustafson. She was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.
The eldest of two daughters, she graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle and started college at University of Washington, intending to become a nurse.
She changed course to help with the war effort and ended up in Great Falls packing parachutes for pilots in the Army Air Corps.
The two were introduced by John Cosgrove, an army buddy of Lloyd’s, and hit it off.
After a few months of dating, the couple tied the knot Feb. 9, 1944 at a simple ceremony, typical of wartime weddings. She wore a navy blue suit and he wore his uniform.
A photograph shows the happy couple, a small two-tier cake and the candles used at the reception.
Ten months later, Nov. 5, 1944, their first child, a son, Sam, was born in Seattle.
Lloyd was ordered to Florida and the couple made the decision, after a few months, to leave baby Sam with Florence’s parents in Seattle while she followed him to Florida.
After his discharge, Lloyd wanted to return to Salida to help his parents on the family ranch.
The couple reunited with their son when Florence’s parents brought him to Colorado.
Their first home in the area was the “lower ranch” while Lloyd’s parents lived at the “upper ranch.”
The lower ranch house had one light, two or three rooms and an outhouse, much to Florence’s surprise.
The couple’s second son, Tom was born in 1946, and the small family stayed on the ranch until the family sold out in 1948, at which time the family moved into Salida and purchased the house at 1004 F. St.
In Salida two more children joined the family, Karin in 1954 and Tim in 1957.
Lloyd and Florence were married for 57 years until Lloyd’s death in September of 2001.
Naccarato said her parents were opposites who complemented each other.
Lloyd was outgoing where Florence was reserved, but they both shared a sense of humor and of romance.
After her mother died in 2011, Naccarato and her husband Vince Marchase moved into the family home. While they had done a lot of reorganizing after Florence’s death, there were apparently things that escaped their notice.
Including the shoebox with wedding memories of a wartime marriage and a long life together.
Naccarato said she has plans to figure out how to display the keepsakes so that the family can enjoy seeing them ... including the cake.
