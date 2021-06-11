QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has increased in recent weeks in the county. What is that all about?
ANSWER: About a month ago, the county was at 1 percent positivity, meaning of those tested, one percent were positive. Most recently Chaffee County Public Health is reporting about 3 percent positivity, down from 5 percent.
See the county dashboard for more details. When contact tracing is done by public health staff, the one thing that is clear is that most of those who are positive, greater than 95 percent, are unvaccinated.
This means that although treatments have improved for COVID-19, and fewer people are dying, people are still getting the virus and are still getting sick.
The one clear preventative measure we have is to get vaccinated. It is free and convenient. See the links below for vaccine clinics.
QUESTION: Will I need a booster? If so, when? And will it be combined with the influenza vaccine? Does the vaccine type that I got make a difference in terms of boosters?
ANSWER: According to the most current information on the duration and robustness of the vaccines, the two mRNA vaccines given in this country, Pfizer and Moderna, are showing sustained immunity at 250 days.
This is based on the trials from last summer. The adenovirus vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, looks like it is showing decreased immune protection over the last six or so months since it was in trial in the fall. This may mean a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more important and may need to be given sooner. However, we still do not know how important a booster is and exactly when it would be needed. As time progresses, we will know more.
Also not clear is whether the booster will be combined with the influenza vaccine. Of note, there was practically no flu this last season. This is attributable to handwashing, masking and social distancing.
QUESTION: Will a booster be needed for the different variants that are currently circulating in the world?
ANSWER: To date, each of the vaccine types have different levels of efficacy against the different variants. Each variant has a different level of transmission and a different level of lethality.
Right now the variant of greatest concern is one of the variants from India. But as of this writing, the mRNA vaccines are still showing high levels of immune coverage.
Keep in mind that the UK variant B.117 is the most prevalent variant from the original virus. All the USA administered vaccines are showing efficacy against the UK variant.
QUESTION: The variants are about to be named differently based on new naming protocols from the World Health Organization. What does this mean?
ANSWER: The WHO decided to simplify the naming of each of the variants and will be using the Greek alphabet. The UK (B.117) will be renamed alpha. The South Africian B.1.351 will be renamed beta. This is a naming change only.
QUESTION: There are lots of events happening this summer including FIBArk. What precautions do I need to take?
ANSWER: If you are fully immunized and it is outside, you are safe according to the Centers for Disease Control, state and county public health authorities.
To add an extra level of protection, when you can, maintain a six foot distance from others if you don’t know their immune status and there is a lot of yelling and cheering going on around you. Remember that what we now know is the virus is passed primarily as an aerosol and most effectively passed in enclosed indoor spaces.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BVDrug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health
