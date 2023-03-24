Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 in Salida is accepting scholarship applications until April 19 from 2023 graduating Cotopaxi and Salida High School seniors.
One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the selected Cotopaxi graduate and three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to selected Salida graduates.
Letters of recommendation are not necessary.
“We want to know what the students have to say about themselves and how well they say it,” a press release stated.
Transcripts can be helpful.
Applications are available on the post’s website at www.vfw3820salida.org and will also be available from the respective high school counselors.
If more space is needed than what is on the application, an attachment may be included.
Applications may be mailed to VFW Post No. 3820 at the address on the application in sufficient time to be received by the deadline or turned in to Mary Christensen at CHS or Rob Tressler at SHS.
Applications will be reviewed, winners selected and the respective school counselor advised.
Students will be informed at the respective school’s scholarship assembly.
For more information email vfw3820@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.