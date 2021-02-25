Stocks reversed early morning losses to end the day higher Wednesday.
Also higher were small-cap stocks, which took confidence from the Federal Reserve’s vow to continue supporting economic growth.
Driving the reversal are value stocks moving sharply higher, as the rotation into value stocks and stocks sensitive to the economic recovery continues.
One particular industry seeing strong gains in recent days is the cruise-line industry, with Norwegian Cruise Lines up more than 9 percent.
Also helping support sentiment was that U.S. regulators wrote before the FDA review that Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine is safe and effective.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.42 percent, and the 30-year yield reached 2.25 percent, the highest since January 2020.
With the economic calendar light, interest rates and Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony continue to drive the market narrative.
Tuesday’s reversal in early equity-market losses were partly credited to Powell’s reassurance that short-term interest rates will remain low and the Fed will keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economy.
Addressing the recent rise in long-term rates and inflation expectations, Powell said that higher yields are “a statement of confidence” about the recovery and that the Fed does not think inflation is about to accelerate beyond modest amounts.
While volatility has increased this week and stocks are lower, a look under the surface reveals a rotation towards economically sensitive investments that stand to benefit from a strong rebound in activity.
Technology shares continue to be under pressure, as higher interest rates have weighed on high-valuation stocks.
As the fourth-quarter earnings season nears its end, corporate results among technology stocks have come in strong, and the dominant companies remain highly profitable and continue to grow at a fast pace.
Oil was up $1.57 to $63.24 a barrel.
The spot price of gold was down $5 to $1,800.60.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile was 1,236,771,433 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
