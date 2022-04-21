The local chapter of P.E.O. is seeking applicants until July 1 for its $1,500 Mountain Star Award.
To qualify, an applicant must be a female graduating senior from a local high school who intends to further her education by attending trade school, college or an academy.
Information and forms can be accessed online through the Salida High School counseling department. The award is a nonrenewable grant.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization, which offers a variety of scholarships annually, a press release stated. Its projects include the Program for Continuing Education, which assists women whose education has been interrupted to return to school.The International Peace Scholarship helps women in a foreign country who are pursuing graduate study in the U.S. and Canada. Loans are also available.
The organization has existed in Salida for more than 100 years. Its mission is to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Applications can be dropped off or emailed to bjprovorse@gmail.com. For more information about any of the awards, contact Jane Provorse at the above email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.