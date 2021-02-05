The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be offered in Salida, following COVID-19 guidelines this year.
VITA will be offered in both Salida and Buena Vista.
In Salida, the service will be from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, in the Fellowship Hall of Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Buena Vista will have hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Feb. 9, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
To reserve a date and time call 719-221-2326 for Salida and 719-293-1857 for Buena Vista.
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, clients will drop off their tax material and will be notified when to return to review and pick up returns, usually the next week.
VITA was started by the IRS in 1969 so that low-to-moderate income and senior taxpayers could have free preparation and filing of income tax returns that claim the deductions, exemptions, and credits for which they are eligible.
Volunteers have been providing this service in Salida and Buena Vista for about thirty years.
Tax preparation includes federal and state returns, free e-filing, and direct deposit of income tax refunds.
