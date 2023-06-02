Sally Lee Beswick, 87, died April 15, 2023, in Lewisville, Texas, from complications of heart failure and COPD, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Madison, South Dakota, to Frank and Vivian Petersen.
She graduated from Morrison Community High School in 1954 and attended the University of Colorado, where she majored in physical education.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Harlan Beswick, and they relocated to Boulder upon his release from his two-year commitment to the U. S. Navy. They were married 67 years.
They had three children, all born in Colorado.
Mrs. Beswick worked as a key punch operator for the National Bureau of Standards.
While building their dream home, her husband was called back to Morrison in 1966 to salvage the family farm upon the deteriorating health of his father.
For the next 12 years in Morrison, Mrs. Beswick worked part time in the administrative office of General Electric and was involved with the local Republican Election Commission.
She was a longtime bridge player and a flight champion in the Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament in the Morrison area.
Partnering with another, she also managed the food and beverage operation for the Morrison Veterans of Foreign Wars.
They moved to Salida, where she became the “Mail Lady,” putting on an average of 135 miles a day delivering mail.
Two of her children, Jim Jr. and Jamie Lee, made the high school commemorative wall in track and field for best performance in their respective skills.
Their log cabin above town was her home for the next 13 years until they moved to Littleton in 1988.
She then worked as a tour guide at the U.S. Mint in Denver and volunteered as tournament chair at the local golf course.
In their eyes, the Beswicks’ biggest accomplishment was to ensure all three children had college degrees.
They retired in 2000 and traveled the country in their diesel pusher RV, always maintaining a home in Colorado.
Friends and family said she was known for her sass and spunk, her infamous “chocolate cake” and could tell a good joke like no other.
They said she always had her door open and was loved by many who just wanted to hang out and chat.
Her favorite song was Sinatra’s “New, York, New York.”
She enjoyed playing the organ.
Friends and family said one of her favorite memories was when her father would say, “Now take your gloves off, sweetheart, and play it like you mean it”.
Mr. and Mrs. Beswick traveled in their diesel pusher most of the year and summered with local friends at her party house in Littleton.
Their “bus” allowed them to spend many months close to their children and grandchildren in Texas.
Friends and family said Mrs. Beswick will be remembered for how many people enjoyed times with her at happy hour, holding court, gambling and being forced to accept her opinion on all worldly matters.
They said she was thankful to have a loving family who she lived with during her final years.
Mrs. Beswick was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Joan Hall; and parents.
Survivors include her children, Frankie Marie Beswick Hood of Morrison, James Harlan Beswick Jr. of Conroe, Texas, and Jamie Lee (Harold) Norman of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Alexandra (Casey) Bumpass, Addison Lee Norman and Austin James Norman; and many nieces.
Her ashes will be laid to rest along with her husband’s at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, a charity she long served.
For a full obituary and photos, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010012037798.
