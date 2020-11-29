Chaffee County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, once again setting a new daily high for the county.
In the past seven days there have been 61 new cases in the county and in the last 14 days there have been 112. One new case was reported Friday and four more were reported Thursday.
Out of the 61 cases in the last week, two community members have had to be hospitalized, including a 98-year old female and a 63-year old male.
There has now been a total of 625 in-county cases of the virus, resulting in 20 deaths, including probable causes.
In the past month, 17 percent of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic. Two thirds of the cases have also occurred in the south end of the county, which consists the Salida and Poncha Springs areas.
Person to person contact was responsible for 69.5 percent of the spread in the last month.
The latest positivity rate, from Nov. 8 - 23, showed a 4.74 percent positivity rate in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.