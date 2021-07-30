Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. announced a new initiative with Pax8, a Denver cloud technology company, aimed at hiring residents in rural Colorado for remote jobs.
The company, which was recently named by Inc. Magazine as among the country’s best workplaces for 2021, employs close to 800 people in the Denver region.
Chaffee County EDC officials said the new partnership is a future-focused approach to rural economic development.
“The future of work is changing, accelerating the growing trend toward a remote workforce,” Jake Rishavy, CCEDC executive director, said in a press release. “The EDC is in the business of helping our community build an economy and career opportunities that rival our unsurpassed quality of life. Partnerships like this one with Pax8 represent logical steps to diversify our economy, reduce our reliance on tourism and provide equitable economic opportunities for the residents already living and working here in Chaffee County.”
Pax 8 CEO John Street said, “Salida and Chaffee County are exemplary in their efforts to work with Pax8 to make great tech jobs available in these communities. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in our communities together.”
Anyone interested in applying for an open position at Pax8 can visit www.pax8.com.
