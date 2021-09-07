The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB) is accepting applications for its 2021 community grants funding cycle at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 17.
Anyone interested in learning about the grants and application process can join an optional, informational Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at https://www.zoom.us/s/87826603334.
METAB is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners that recommends grant funding in support of Chaffee County nonprofit organizations, using excise taxes levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail (recreational) marijuana from retail cultivation facilities in Chaffee County, a press release stated.
This year the excise tax and resulting METAB grant awards are estimated to total more than $300,000. Grants awarded for 2021 will be for at least $1,000 and not more than $25,000 per successful application.
Organizations eligible for METAB grants include programs under the supervision of Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health, nonprofits serving the youth of Chaffee County or providing services in one or more of the following areas: human services (including youth services); public health (including mental health); workforce and family housing; and government agencies for the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
METAB applications are managed through the Chaffee County online grants portal. To register an organization in the portal and access the applications visit https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
To be considered eligible for this year’s grant cycle, prospective applicants must submit a mandatory pre-application by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 17. METAB will notify qualified applicants with an invitation to proceed with the full application on a rolling basis as pre-applications are submitted.
METAB will make its funding recommendations to the county commissioners at their December meeting. Commissioners will then review and approve distribution of the 2021 marijuana excise tax funds, and METAB will announce awards.
For questions, contact METAB administrator Ben Doon at metabgrants@gmail.com.
