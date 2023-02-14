Funeral services for Michael William Cahill were held at 11 a.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel in Salida.
Eric Stout officiated the service and did the obituary reading, announcements and message.
The eulogy was given by daughter August Cahill.
Musical selections were “Amazing Grace” by the Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band, “You Are Not Alone” by the Eagles and “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by the Bee Gees.
Memories were shared by family members and friends.
A reception followed at Salida SteamPlant.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
