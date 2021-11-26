St. Nicholas of Myra will visit Ascension Episcopal Church in Salida and Little Shepherd in the Hills Episcopal Church in Crestone as part of a food drive on Dec. 5.
Dec. 5 is the Sunday closest to Dec. 6, the traditional feast day of St. Nicholas, a press release stated.
The “Good Saint,” portrayed by a Salida teenager, will greet people for the Advent season and receive their gifts to pass along to others. Parishioners and guests are invited to participate in the “All You Can Carry” Food Drive at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services at Ascension, 349 E St., and 2 p.m. at Little Shepherd, 55 N. Alder St.
The saint, being sensitive to teens, the release reported, will be sleeping in during the 8 a.m. service but will attend the 10 a.m. and Crestone services.
Food drive gifts will be presented at the altar, and St. Nicholas will give participants a sweet treat. All food collected will be given to the Crestone Food Bank.
Community members are welcome to participate in the food drive and worship services. Masks are required for the 10 a.m. Ascension service and are recommended for all at the other services.
For more information, contact Administrator Kylie Buchan at 719-207-4578 or ascensionsalida@gmail.com.
