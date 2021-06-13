The Lady Spartans soccer team will face off against The Academy Lady Wildcats of Westminster on Wednesday in the first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A soccer playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats finished their season 9-0 and won the 3A/2A Frontier league 8-0.
Game time is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.