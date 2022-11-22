Former Salida resident Stewart Takota Clow, 50, died Nov. 10, 2022, in Denver.
He was born Oct. 11, 1972, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to Larry and Joan Clow.
He lived most of his life in Salida, where he graduated from Salida High School.
He later moved with his family to North Platte, Nebraska, where he worked as an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad.
After high school, he became an emergency medical technician, then later a paramedic. He worked at Denver General, St. Joseph’s and St. Anthony’s hospitals in Denver.
His family said he accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized.
At a young age, he loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and swimming. He competed in the junior Olympics as a swimmer.
Mr. Clow also enjoyed being a part of the Scottish Rite, a Master Mason and a lifelong coach of sports.
He married Lisa Clow in 1996. They had three children, Shaylee Miller, Shane Clow and Shelbee Clow.
Mr. Clow was preceded in death by his brother Shaun Clow.
Survivors include his parents, of Oro Valley, Arizona; sisters, Shari (Nate) Voss of Little Rock, Iowa, and Suzanne Coffer of Tucson, Arizona; brother Steve (Jody) Clow of Grand Junction; daughters, Shaylee (Tanner) Miller of Haxtun and Shelbee Clow of Oskaloosa, Iowa; son, Shane (Maggie) Clow of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Torran and Tracen Miller of Haxtun and Peter Clow of Tulsa; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place in North Platte. Anyone who wishes to attend should contact Shane Clow at 308-520-5696.
Arrangements were with Stork-Bullock Mortuary in Lakewood.
