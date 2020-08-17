Y&K Excavation, Inc. reports that CR 105 will be closed from Scott Street to the intersection of Eddy Lane and CR 105 Monday.
The road will be closed through Friday to through traffic for construction purposes. There will be no available parking on CR 105 during this time.
Detour signs will be up for alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.