Hot meals are available to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at The Lighthouse, 346 G Street in Salida.
“Eighty percent of the clients we serve are Salida residents and others are the homeless population,” Jim Mundy, Lighthouse pastor said.
“All of them have lived here for years. We’re here to help the community.
“Some people don’t know about us so we want to get the word out. We serve anyone and everyone.
“We welcome families and anyone who wants to come, even if they’re just lonely.
“We have social distancing and all the COVID regulations in place.”
Participants can eat on the premises or take a plate home. The program serves an average of 100 to 120 people a week.
“We’ve been doing this since 2005,” Mundy said. “The Presbyterian church offers lunch to go Monday so with these two programs it’s possible for those in need to have a hot meal almost every day.”
Hot dogs are served at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings at The Lighthouse.
Monetary and food donations are gladly accepted to help with the program and can be dropped off during open hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or call 719-221-0799 and make arrangements for food or monetary donations.
An emergency food bank is also available,
“We don’t want anyone going without,” Mundy said.
