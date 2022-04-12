The 10th annual Valley Visions Art Exhibition, hosted by Salida Council for the Arts, will take place April 14-17 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The show will feature work from 60 local artists.
This year several local high school students’ work is also included.
The exhibition’s opening reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the SteamPlant ballroom. A cash bar will be available.
The Mel Strawn Art Achievement Award will be presented during the reception.
Salida Council for the Arts will present two scholarships to local high school students who plan on pursuing the arts.
The event is a fundraiser to fund future scholarships.
All art will be available for purchase in a silent auction and will be on display and available for viewing from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15-16 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17.
For more information visit salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.