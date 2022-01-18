by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Mountain Mail’s new sports reporter Joseph Bahr is getting used to living in a small town.
The recent graduate of Texas State University grew up in Killeen, Texas, north of Austin, population about 145,000.
Bahr was home schooled and then attended classes at a local community college to get his high school credits.
Following a year-long stint at Sterling College, a small Christian school in Sterling, Kansas, he decided that wasn’t for him and transferred to Texas State University in San Marcos.
There he majored in political science and communications.
He spent time as an assistant speech and debate coach at a local high school.
Bahr’s background in sports includes soccer, which he played as a kid in the goalie position until a concussion sidelined him, and tennis.
As a newcomer in Salida he has picked up pickleball.
He said he might try skiing and wants to climb mountains in spring and summer and maybe check out some river sports.
Bahr said he’s always been interested in sports and is learning the ins and outs of being a sports reporter in addition to other assignments.
It’s been on-the-job training for Bahr as he perfects his photography techniques and covers a variety of winter sports, including basketball, wrestling and swimming.
“I enjoy going to games,” he said.
He is also beginning to be recognized around town from his presence at high school and other sporting events and is starting to meet people.
“Being new to the area gives me the opportunity to meet ... people in the community,” he said.
The biggest differences he’s noticed living in a small town include “meeting random people at the grocery store” and the early closing time of most businesses, including restaurants.
“It’s an adjustment,” he said.
He decided to make the move to Salida because he thought it was a “cool place.”
He said there are two places in nature he finds exciting, the beach and the mountains, and Salida has one of those.
Bahr’s main beat is covering high school and other sports in the Salida area.
He can be reached at sports@themountainmail.com or at 719-539-6691, extension 121.
