The Colorado Livestock Association announced Zachary Riley has been named the organization’s new CEO, effective March 7.
Riley will replace longtime leader Bill Hammerich.
Riley is versed in legislative and regulatory issues related to Colorado animal agriculture, according to a press release. He has also been involved with industry efforts on healthcare, climate, energy, transportation and labor.
Riley’s family has raised cattle for five generations in eastern New Mexico.
Previously, he served as senior director of public policy and federal affairs at Colorado Farm Bureau.
Prior to the Colorado Farm Bureau he worked at the New Mexico Farm Bureau and the New Mexico Cattle Growers. He has also spent time in Lubbock, Texas, as an interim manager of a business organization, while he was completing his degree at Wayland Baptist University.
Riley has been involved with the Colorado Agriculture Council, Colorado Business Roundtable, Colorado Water Congress, Colorado Business Coalition for Immigration Solutions and the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance.
Colorado Livestock Association was formed in 1998 through a restructuring of the then 43-year-old Colorado Cattle Feeders Association. Its members are cattle and sheep feeders, cow/calf producers, dairy farmers, swine operations and industry partners.
