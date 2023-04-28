Melissa Jean Brock, 42, of Salida died March 12, 2023, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She was born Nov. 28, 1980, in Wheat Ridge to Herbert Smith and Patricia Kay Sweeney.
She grew up mostly in the Chaffee County area.
She was the youngest, with two older siblings from her mother’s previous marriage.
Growing up she enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and playing solitaire.
Friends and family said she loved spending time with her friends and family and often found herself the center of attention.
Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by her grandparents Earl Douglas “Whitey” and Billie Jean “Penny” Pearson.
Survivors include her mother, Patty Tucker of Salida; son, Storm McBeth of Salida; daughter, Brooklyn Brock of Twin Falls, Idaho; brother, Chuck (Allison) Turner of Denver; sister, Jennifer Smith of Salida; three nieces; and a nephew.
Memorial services will be a small gathering on May 13, 2023, in the Chalk Cliffs area, where many happy memories were made growing up.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
