Mary Joan Bruce, 83, died Dec. 19, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
She was born April 10, 1937, in Leadville to Louis and Loretta Hren.
She had family in the Salida area.
Mrs. Bruce lived in Colorado Springs and did medical billing and pharmacy work.
The last several years she lived at Broadmoor Court Assisted Living where she enjoyed reading, bingo, puzzles and socializing.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, Elvis, firecrackers, fishing, poker and the Broncos.
Friends and family said she will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she has touched.
Mrs. Bruce was preceded in death by her husband, James Bruce; her parents; and a brother, Louis Hren
Survivors include her sons Neil and Jim; grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew, Samantha and Hayden; and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Connor, Evan and Reid.
A Mass will be said in her name at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Leadville.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.
Arrangements were with Chapel of Memories of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.