by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida boys basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. No. 18 Salida lost to No. 15 Gunnison, 69-59.
The Spartans struggled to score early on and trailed 14-4 after the first quarter.
Salida went into halftime trailing 31-21 and into the fourth behind 50-35.
The Spartans made a few runs here and there to close the gap on the Cowboys, but Gunnison had an answer every time.
In the fourth, Elijah Roberts hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Max Ferguson sunk a 3 to cut Gunnison’s lead to single digits, 56-47.
Gunnison, however, responded with a 6-0 run of its own and maintained a 10-point lead the rest of the way.
With the loss, Salida’s season comes to an end. The Spartans finish the year 10-4.
