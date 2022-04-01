The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced the Salida Community Garden, West Second and I streets, has three plots available for the 2022 growing season.
Plot holders must attend an orientation session at 1 p.m. Saturday and volunteer for at least one three-hour community garden workday, a press release stated.
Plots each measure 10 by 20 feet, and rental fee for a plot is $65. If enough plots are available, gardeners may also rent a second plot.
The community garden supplies tools, hoses, and water. Gardeners are expected to provide watering devices and do their own soil preparation.
Applications to rent a plot, which are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, are available at the GARNA office at 209 E. Third St. or may be downloaded from the GARNA website, https://garna.networkforgood.com/projects/153593-community-garden-2022.
Call 719-539-5106 or email Cat Anderson at programs@garna.org with any questions.
