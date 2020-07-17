Rain started pouring in downtown Salida around 1:30 p.m. Friday, dropping .21 inches of moisture and some hail in approximately 15 minutes before letting up, and then picking back up. As of 5 p.m., .46 inches of rain had fallen.
More rain might also be on the way. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance or slight chance of thunderstorms in the area everyday through Tuesday.
