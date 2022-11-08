A bag of groceries will buy a wagon ride at Mount Princeton Riding Stables, 14582 CR 162, the weekends of Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 17-18.
The Nathrop business is helping out local food banks by offering the free rides in exchange for a bag of nonperishable groceries, which will later be donated.
For more information call Marsha at 719-395-3630.
