A free legal self-help clinic for those without an attorney will be held from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
Supported by the Access to Justice Committee and local bar association and courts, volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer, to answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections appeals, landlord tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
The clinic is for information only, according to a press release.
To be placed on the sign-up sheet, call Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826. Space is limited.
