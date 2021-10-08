John Henry King, 96, of Howard and Wickenburg, Arizona, died Sept. 30, 2021, in Parker.
He was born May 29, 1927, in Salida to Walter and Bertha King.
He grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School.
He served in the U.S. Navy for two years.
In 1965 he met his wife, Beverley, when she was visiting from New Zealand, touring the United States by Greyhound bus.
The couple married April 9, 1966, in New Zealand.
Mr. King worked for the State Water Department and in the mining industry.
He played the violin and was a member of Alpine Orchestra for many years.
He was an avid mineral collector and a longtime member of Columbine Gem and Mineral Association.
He is survived by his wife.
No ceremony is planned.
Arrangements were with David’s Desert Chapel Funeral Home of Wickenburg.
